ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Hits $892,679.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $892,679.00 and approximately $18,841.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.28 or 0.05936589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118860 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

