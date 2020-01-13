Zillow Group Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 376.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

