Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.67 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

