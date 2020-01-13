Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $136.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.