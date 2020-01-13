ZPER (ZPR) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Allbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $800,649.00 and $7,674.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00322154 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002395 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012403 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Liquid, HitBTC, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

