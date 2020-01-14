-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 7,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,696. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $878.32 million, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

