$0.05 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Century Casinos reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

