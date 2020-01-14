$0.07 EPS Expected for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. Cryolife reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRY shares. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Cryolife news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cryolife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 238.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

