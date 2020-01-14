$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Kraton reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $724.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 52.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kraton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kraton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

