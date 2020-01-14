$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Crocs reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Crocs by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 224,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.