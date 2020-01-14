$0.10 EPS Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 422,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.