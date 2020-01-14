-$0.21 EPS Expected for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GTT. Cowen cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of GTT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 396,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

In other news, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 53,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $420,872.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,794,173 shares of company stock valued at $18,403,152. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 68.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.