$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mueller Industries’ earnings. Mueller Industries reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Industries.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 143,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,922. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

