$0.37 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 5,200,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

