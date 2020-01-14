$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 282,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,296. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $52.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

