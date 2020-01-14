0x Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $142.14 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, BitMart, Fatbtc and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,852,000 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Binance, GOPAX, Zebpay, CoinTiger, C2CX, Huobi, Fatbtc, OKEx, Poloniex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gatecoin, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, Bithumb, Hotbit, Crex24, Liqui, FCoin, ABCC, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Tokenomy, Koinex, DigiFinex, Upbit, BitMart, WazirX, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Iquant, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinone and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

