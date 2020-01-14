0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.0786 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $441,985.00 and $833,285.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.98 or 0.06092837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,619,800 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

