0xcert (ZXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,969.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. 0xcert has a market cap of $422,387.00 and approximately $80,969.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.69 or 0.05893109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

