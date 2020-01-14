$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.32. 2,473,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

