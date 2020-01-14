102,370 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 419,371 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 953,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after purchasing an additional 184,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 352,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,889. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.