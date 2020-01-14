105,990 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,338. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

