$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.72 million and the highest is $129.79 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $355.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $61,884.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,590.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,818 shares of company stock worth $15,151,935. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

