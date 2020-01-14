15,311 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Waste Connections accounts for 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 451,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,881. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

