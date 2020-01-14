$165.13 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report sales of $165.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $166.60 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $153.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $649.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $658.37 million, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $662.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.