$166.01 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to post $166.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.48 million and the lowest is $164.64 million. Liberty Property Trust posted sales of $180.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year sales of $645.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.45 million to $646.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $672.48 million, with estimates ranging from $653.52 million to $690.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

LPT stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

