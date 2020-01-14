$175.67 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $175.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.54 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $819.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $34.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $805.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

