$175.96 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report sales of $175.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.92 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $176.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $725.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.80 million to $726.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $702.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

United Bankshares stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,301,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 69.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.