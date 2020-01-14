179,524 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,392,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 13.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

