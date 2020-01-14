$18.10 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will report $18.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $13.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $72.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $78.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SBBX stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

