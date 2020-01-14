$18.46 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $18.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.42 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $69.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.49 million to $69.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.36 million, with estimates ranging from $79.22 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 111.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a PE ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

