$185.36 Million in Sales Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report sales of $185.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.82 million and the lowest is $181.90 million. Newpark Resources posted sales of $247.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $816.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $819.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $821.15 million, with estimates ranging from $814.69 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $195,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 184,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NR opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $510.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

