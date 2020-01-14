187,215 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,191 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

