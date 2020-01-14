$2.38 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

