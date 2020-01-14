$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,202 shares of company stock worth $17,025,191. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,195,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 624,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

