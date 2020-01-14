200,000 Shares in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Acquired by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A comprises 0.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 1,553.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 102,908 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 214,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 164,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,464. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

