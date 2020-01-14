$268.32 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to report $268.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.48 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $213.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $937.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.24 million to $968.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $939.21 million, with estimates ranging from $797.28 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 4.14. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,695. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 722,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

