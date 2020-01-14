30,168 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 577,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,517. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

