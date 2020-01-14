327,647 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,687,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,300. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.