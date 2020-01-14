3DCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $764.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 229.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,883,358 coins and its circulating supply is 69,593,664 coins. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

