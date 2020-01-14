3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

