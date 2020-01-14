$4.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.42 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $17.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $17.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

