$40.99 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post $40.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.53 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $38.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $160.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.11 million to $160.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $176.18 million to $177.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.