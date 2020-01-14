$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $406.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.10 million to $411.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Welbilt has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.