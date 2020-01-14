$417.48 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $417.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.00 million and the highest is $420.60 million. Zynga reported sales of $267.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at $420,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,257,970 shares of company stock worth $14,419,491 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynga by 592.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after buying an additional 16,507,732 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after buying an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $27,923,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 338.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

