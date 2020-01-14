$444.76 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $444.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.60 million and the lowest is $443.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $496.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

