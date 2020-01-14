46,681 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Truist Financial comprises 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.