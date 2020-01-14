4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $8,533.00 and $1,390.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

