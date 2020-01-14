$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to announce $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $50.81 million. Care.com posted sales of $49.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full year sales of $208.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $208.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.49 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $225.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Care.com.

Get Care.com alerts:

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCM shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCM opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $496.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care.com (CRCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.