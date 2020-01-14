54,843 Shares in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. PFG Advisors owned about 1.54% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

