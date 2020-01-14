55I LLC Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 190.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

